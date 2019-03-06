News
Tulsa Mayor Gives City Flag To Special Ops Teams
TULSA, Oklahoma - The city of Tulsa is presenting the Police Department’s Special Operations Team with the city flag before they head to the other side of the world.
Tulsa's special operations team is one of only two teams from the U.S. selected to head to Jordan for an international SWAT Team competition. Mayor G.T. Bynum says this is proof Tulsa has one of the best police departments in the nation.
"Citizens of Tulsa, I hope, can take a lot of pride in that fact, I certainly do as the mayor," said Mayor Bynum.
The trip to Jordan is next month and is being paid for by private donations.