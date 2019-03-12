News
Rogers County Man Charged With Attempted Rape After Assaulting Line Worker
Tuesday, March 12th 2019, 6:49 PM CDT
Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Rogers County man is charged with attempted rape after investigators say he sexually assaulted a utility worker.
The Rogers County Sheriff says Gary Sumter assaulted the woman while she was working on a cable line near Chelsea. Detectives say Sumter forced his way into the victim's car and climbed on her before one of her coworkers drove up and scared him away.