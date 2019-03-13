Murder Victim's Family Says Justice Has Been Served
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Rogers County jury found Michael Spears guilty of murdering his friend Mark McKinney.
Mark's family says they feel like justice was served in this case, but they still don't understand why their loved one was murdered. As Nancy Smith looks at pictures of her cousin Mark she says she remembers him as a brother.
"He was fun. He picked on me a lot because he was a little bit taller," said Nancy.
Her husband Tim remembers Mark for his kind, giving spirit.
"He'd mow yards for older people and barely charge them anything. Just enough to give him some spending money," said Tim.
The 51-year-old was stabbed to death with a sword in this mobile home on the east side of Claremore in November 2017. A jury convicted Mike Spears in his friend's death last week and recommended life in prison. Investigators say Spears asked his sister if she would help him put Mark's body in a lake but police arrived at the murder scene first.
"He was a good guy. He didn't deserve what he got. I mean seriously, he didn't deserve that," said Nancy.
Even though the trial is over Mark's family says they're still looking for answers.
"I feel justice was served but we would still like to know why-why did he kill him?" said Tim.
Investigators say another man, Larry McCoy, showed up after the murder and went through Mark's pockets, stealing a cell phone. His case has not gone to trial yet.