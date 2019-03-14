On March 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all U.S.-registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including the 8 and 9 variants, as a precautionary measure. This includes the 24 MAX 8 aircraft in the American Airlines fleet. We are complying with the FAA directive.



On average, American operates 85 flights per day on the MAX 8, out of 6,700 departures throughout our operation. Approximately 85 flights will be canceled daily due to the grounded MAX 8 fleet, which represents one percent of daily flights worldwide.



American has re-routed aircraft throughout our network to cover as much of the MAX schedule as we can. Some flights, that were previously not scheduled as a MAX, may be canceled as our team is focused on canceling flights that impact the smallest number of passengers.