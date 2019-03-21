Nowata County Interim Sheriff, Deputies Back On The Roads
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Nowata County deputies are back on the road after commissioners named a new interim sheriff.
The former sheriff and her staff resigned Monday after being ordered to reopen an unsafe jail.
The jail was evacuated last month after five people suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Interim Sheriff Mirta Hallett, appointed Wednesday, says she is wasting no time getting to work.
"We need to get deputies out on the road; the citizens need protection and they deserve protection," Hallett says.
Sheriff Hallett says she expects to reopen the jail within a week, and promises it will be safe.
" I know there's a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I'm feeling very optimistic," says Hallett.