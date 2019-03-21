Man Shot, Killed By Co-Worker In Third Tulsa Homicide In One Day
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are working the third homicide of the day at a salvage yard near Archer and Yale. They say one man is dead after he got into an argument with a co-worker.
Tulsa Police say the victim and the suspect had arguments throughout the day. The suspect ended up producing a gun and firing four shots at the victim. Police say the victim was hit three times and was dead before they got to the scene.
They say the suspect stayed on scene and turned himself into police. Homicide detectives took the man downtown for questioning.
Police say both the victim and suspect worked at Superior Salvage and Recycling — but they aren’t sure what they were arguing over.
But officers say it’s been a violent day here in Tulsa.
"With the warmer temperatures we're starting to see a spike in violent crime like we normally do this time of year. It’s unfortunate, but you’re right. Statistics will tell you," said Corporal Jeff Little, Tulsa Police.
Related Story: Man Dies In Shooting At Tulsa Edenwood Apartments
A young man was killed in a shooting at Tulsa Edenwood Apartments at 2171 North Hartford Thursday morning, officers said.
Earlier, police investigated after a burned body was discovered at a home in a neighborhood near 46th Street North and Peoria. That victim has been identified as 49-year-old Tracy Russell.
Related Story: Tulsa Police: Suspect Says She Strangled Woman, Burned Body
Jessica Lavon McBride, is now in the Tulsa County jail facing a murder charge and a charge for arson. According to the arrest report, McBride admits she strangled Russell a few days ago after they got in an argument.