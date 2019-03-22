March Madness Gives Tulsa Chance To Show Off
TULSA, Oklahoma - Let the madness begin. March Madness.
The NCAA tournament is underway in downtown Tulsa and is having a big impact on businesses.
"Oh what an awesome city; it is just fabulous here," said Wes Rutledge, a Northern Kentucky fan.
"I'm a Buffalo alumni, a Buffalo native, so we are really excited to be here," said Buffalo fan Cindy Coleman.
"I like it. You know it's got a good feel," said Texas Tech fan David Richards.
Fans from across the country are here in Green Country for the third March Madness in Tulsa in the last 8 years. And not everyone here has a dog in the fight.
Aaron Stoudemire, Michigan Fan: "Go Wolverines!"
Some just want to watch basketball.
Meet the scooter gang.
"We picked this place so we could all come and watch great basketball games. We are huge fans, been doing it for years, Tulsa was the place this time," said John Bogue of Boise, Idaho.
Bogue and two friends looked at the tournament bracket, looked at a map and chose to come to Tulsa to watch the games. So far, they love the city and – of course - the food.
"Really good. It has been good, Good pizza, had hot wings, good food," Bogue said.
This weekend brings more than just basketball, it brings a lot of business. So how does a bar prepare for a weekend like this? It's simple.
"Order big. Staffing - which is my job I write the schedule," said Hank Hanewinkel III of MixCo. "Order big on products, and just have fun, that's all you can do."
Hank Hanewinkel says by noon Friday, they already made $1,000, so it's going pretty well. He says this weekend gives the city a chance to show off.
"It is our job to show them what Tulsa has to offer and show them we are not just a little speck on the map and that we are a big thriving city," Hanewinkel said.
There will be several block parties for fans around downtown all weekend long.
