News
USA BMX Headquarters Coming In 2021, City Of Tulsa Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa says the plan to move USA BMX's headquarters from Arizona to Tulsa is still moving forward in spite of setbacks.
The original plan called for USA BMX to move its headquarters to the Tulsa fairgrounds with funds from Vision Tulsa. Since then, the decision was made to instead build in the Greenwood District at the old Evans-Fintube site.
That location will cost about $6 million more, but the city says it will put an additional $4.5 million toward construction. Another $1.5 million is being donated by the Hardesty Family Foundation.
Construction should begin later this year with the headquarters opening in 2021.