City Councilors Express Concern About Tulsa High Crime Motels
TULSA, Oklahoma - We continue to follow up on our investigation into the high crime motels at 11th and Garnett in Tulsa.
So far, we’ve exposed the problem with more than 2,300 police calls to the motels last year and another 500 police calls to the Quik Trip at the intersection. We introduced you to 'Reckless Outreach' a group that meets monthly to minister to those living in the motels. Then, we took you down the street to Lewis and Clark Elementary School where parents and the school’s principal sounded off on their concerns for safety.
Now, we turn to the city councilors who represent the area near 11th and Garnett for their thoughts and ideas to make that area better for those in the community.
Depending on where you’re standing at 11th and Garnett you’re in three different city council districts. We invited Crista Patrick (District 3), Connie Dodson (District 6) and Cass Fahler (District 5) to meet with us at 11th and Garnett to talk about our initial investigation.
Patrick had a prior commitment and wasn’t able to meet with us, but we did connect with Dodson and Fahler who both expressed concerns about 11th and Garnett and the neighborhoods surrounding it. Their concerns were focused on the lower income motels, Garnett Inn, Economy Inn, Brookshire Motel, Oak Tree Inn and Motel 6.
“We do expect owners to put their best foot forward and not operate a den for crime to proliferate,” Councilor Fahler said.
Councilor Fahler believes that Tulsa’s common nuisance ordinance passed in July will help cut down on the high number of police calls.
“We must have owners put their best foot forward,” Fahler said. “Sometimes they don’t believe that we mean business, and we do. We expect these owners to provide a good area for Tulsans to bloom.”
In addition to the common nuisance ordinance, Fahler believes security is key to helping solve the problems at the lower income motels. He also says people need to stop helping the panhandlers and those who are loitering near 11th and Garnett.
Councilor Dodson also says an investment of new retail could help the area overall, but right now with the current police numbers, it’s not an easy sell.
“It’s hard to reach potential developers when you have this type of criminal activity going on," she said.
Councilor Dodson would like to see what has been done near TU in the Kendall-Whittier area mimicked at 11th and Garnett.
“We would really like to see this and the Route 66 develop into something that will be a nice greeting for those who are traveling Route 66 and help this whole area spur some retail development," she said.
Councilor Dodson says that the Oak Tree Inn has been one of the biggest nuisance properties in her district but made it clear it’s not about targeting one motel, it’s about making all of them better.
“They have the right to choose who they serve, and they’re not blind. They have eyes, they see what’s going on," she said. "When they’re walking around their parking lot seeing used needles, and when they know the calls that are coming into their motel deal with drunk and disorderly or drugs and fights that are part of that element, then they have a choice. They can make a choice not to rent to them,” she said.
The City of Tulsa has said that the owners of the Economy Inn of Tulsa were stealing electricity and water. In 2018, there were 314 police calls to that location. In September 2018 the city shut down the Economy Inn deeming it “unfit for human occupancy and the owner has chosen not to re-open it.”
The Economy Inn is currently on a demo list, but a date for the demolition hasn’t been set.
“If they can’t stay compliant and address the city ordinances with issues on their properties they will end up being demoed as well,” said Councilor Dodson.