Third Suspect In Owasso Murder Arrested
A third person has been arrested in connection with an Owasso man's murder. Tulsa Police arrested Dalone Gay for murder on Wednesday after arresting two other people last November.
Sergeant Brandon Watkins said Dalone Gay was always on their radar, but it wasn't until recently that Police were able to find enough evidence to connect him to the crime.
"Even after we make an arrest we keep pushing, keep looking, keep working. In this case, information popped up that showed that he was an active participant in the murder," said Sgt. Brandon Watkins of Tulsa Police’s Homicide Unit.
Police said last July, Barham was using a dating app and was lured over to the Sierra Pointe Apartment complex.
"He had been enticed to come over there by a girl who claimed that she needed money to pay some rent and once he got there, there were people waiting to rob him and when they robbed him they killed him," said Sgt. Watkins.
Sgt. Watkins said every detective in the homicide squad helped out and put in thousands of man-hours.
"You owe it to the victims to work as hard as you can possibly work on every aspect of the case," said Sgt. Watkins.
Watkins said a tip from the community significantly helped in this case. He stressed that citizen involvement can be crucial to helping police catch suspected killers.
"We want everybody who's involved. If you've killed somebody if you've been part of a plot to kill somebody you need to go to prison for that you need to answer for those crimes," said Sgt. Watkins.
All three people are charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.