Claremore Doctor Sentenced To 5 Months For Role In Drug Conspiracy
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - An orthopedic surgeon convicted of writing fraudulent opioid prescriptions is sentenced to 5 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Jeremy Thomas received five months imprisonment followed by eight months of home confinement for his role in five separate pill sharing conspiracy cases. Thomas was convicted in November of 2018 after pleading guilty.
“This is an excellent example of the type of cooperative effort needed to battle this deadly epidemic. This case shows the dangers of opioid abuse and addiction which cut through all socioeconomic statuses and have a negative domino effect in our communities,” Rogers County DA Matt Ballard.
Thomas was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
