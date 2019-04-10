News
Giant Space Cowboy Statue Coming To Route 66 In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Route 66 will get a new roadside attraction soon. A 21-foot tall statue of Buck Atom space cowboy.
The statue will be installed next to Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 11th Street in Tulsa. Buck is the creation of Mary Beth Babcock whose curio shop, she says, looks space age so it needs a space-age image to represent it.
She and some friends created the name and a bit of a story for old Buck. A Virginia fiberglass artist has created the statue, an Illinois company has built the internal supports and the mount.
The finished Buck Atom statue will be installed on May 10th.