Police Arrest Tulsa Shooting Suspect After Standoff In BA
Friday, April 12th 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Police arrested a suspect in a Tulsa shooting after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow Friday afternoon.
The home is located near 51st Street South and 129th East Avenue.
Broken Arrow Police say Tulsa officers called them at about 11 a.m. to ask them to help serve a warrant at a home in the 3700 block of North Narcissus Avenue. Police say the man barricaded himself inside the home.
Broken Arrow Police say they sent their Special Operations Team to the scene. Police took him into custody shortly after 2 p.m.
Police have not released the man's identity but say he was wanted for shooting a teen in Tulsa last week.