Snoop Dogg Takes Over Tulsa With BOK, Roosevelt's Appearances
TULSA, Oklahoma - Rap and hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg is performing around Tulsa Friday night. He'll end the night, DJing at Roosevelt's off Cherry Street.
The show at Roosevelt’s sold out in about 14 hours. They're expecting 225 people who will pack inside the restaurant and bar.
Tickets ranged from $20 all the way about to about $1,200.
Snoop Dogg is scheduled to start at the BOK Center then head over to Roosevelt’s.
Snoop Dogg is expected to come on stage late Friday around 12:30 a.m.
Vinny Sorrentino, the operating partner here at Roosevelt's, said this will be the first large concert held inside. He said in terms of safety, they will have a private security detail as well as police officers on hand, making sure everything goes as planned.
Sorrentino said he hopes this will be an intimate and memorable performance.
"I think that everyone is going to have a blast. We are getting rid of all the tables so everybody's - it’s gonna be really close - really fun to just be able to be so close to Snoop's stage and everything like that," said Sorrentino.
A reminder to folks if you're coming out here Friday - you cannot bring in any outside alcohol and you have to be 21 and older to come inside.