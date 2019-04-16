Tulsa Mom Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Daughter, Other Charges
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman has pleaded guilty to assaulting her own child.
Taheerah Ahmad pled guilty to in court Tuesday to an assault charge, two child neglect charges and one arson charge. Police say Ahmad stabbed her 11-year-old daughter multiple times last year before kidnapping another daughter and running from police for several hours.
Police say she also tried to burn down her home with her children inside. Ahmad’s attorney said she decided to plead guilty so her daughters wouldn’t have to testify in court.
Ahmad entered what is called a “blind plea” which means there was no plea deal worked out by the state. Ultimately, the judge will decide Ahmad’s sentence.
Several of her charges could send her to prison for life. The judge will sentence Ahmad in May.