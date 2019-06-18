Video 

WATCH: 3-Legged Police K9 Returns To Work

Chace the police dog is back on the job with the Prince George County Police Department in Virginia. The K9 was out of action for months because an injury caused him to lose a leg - but that still doesn't stop Chace from doing his job.

