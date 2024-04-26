Tulsa Business Owner Casey Bradford Announces Mayoral Candidacy

Thursday, April 25th 2024, 10:29 pm
A Tulsa business owner announces he's running for mayor.
Casey Bradford said he spent about a decade serving in the Army before opening Shady Keys Dueling Piano Bar in 2019.
He said he decided to run after spending years talking with customers about their concerns.
Bradford joins Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, State Representative Monroe Nichols and City Councilor Jayme Fowler in the mayor's race.
Election Day is August 27th.
