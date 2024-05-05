Bristow Historical Society And Museum Volunteers Prepare For Smithsonian Exhibition

With their archival gloves on, volunteers have a big task at the Bristow Historical Society and Museum.

"We are emptying the museum, emptying out the depot and documenting every artifact and everything you see will be moved out in preparation for the Smithsonian's visit June 1st through July 13th," said Linda Trigalet, who volunteers with her husband, Joe Trigalet.

There are about 8,000 artifacts.

"This guy's over 100 years old. I really don't want to break this spittoon,” said Linda Trigalet.

Once an item is carefully wrapped in acid-free paper and put inside an acid-free box, it is time to catalog it.

"That gives people that donate to us confidence in us, it preserves our history, and it makes life much easier for those who are doing displays,” said Georgia Smith, leader of the catalog crew.

"I had the ladies make this list of everything that they're putting in a box with the accession number, and then I get on to here and I go in, and I change the location on it, and I make a date when that was moved so that we can always track it,” said Smith.

It will take the entire month of May to empty the museum.

A few big items that are too heavy to be put away will stay, but everything else will be packed up.

The museum's program director, Joe Trigalet, a volunteer himself, said the community is thrilled to host the Smithsonian exhibition.

All done by people who live in Bristow and are passionate about its preservation.

"It's a lot of work,” said Joe Trigalet. “We have a lot of volunteers who are big believers in what we're doing."

The visiting Smithsonian exhibition is called "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America."

It'll be in Bristow from June 1st through July 13th and is free for everyone.

After that, the volunteers will put everything back.