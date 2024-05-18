Barnsdall High School Seniors Walk Across The Stage For Graduation Weeks After Deadly Tornado

The Barnsdall Panther's senior class of 2024 walked across the stage on Friday almost two weeks after an EF-4 tornado hit the community.

The graduation was moved to Bartlesville due to the storm. It's usually held after a week of events and celebrations, but this year looks a little different.

They've had to make some changes due to recovery efforts, but surprisingly students are taking it all in stride.

School was supposed to end on Thursday, but it was canceled district-wide after the tornado.

Since then, students and educators have been helping their town clean up and recover.

“I mean, it sucks not being in school the last week of your senior year, but it's nice to see our community coming together and helping," said Barnsdall senior Emma Smith.

Barnsdall Superintendent Dr. Sayra Bryant said while students have had to miss out on some graduation traditions, they have really shown a lot of growth during this time.

As for graduation, she said the community needs events like this to keep going.

“I think that's part of the healing process. You drive through town and you see the devastation as you cross the dam on Highway 11 right there and it's it's hard. It's hard to even imagine. We need that day of celebration to remind us maybe who we are, and what we stand for," Supt. Dr. Bryant said.

Next up for the community, Big Heart days takes place next weekend. They plan to not miss a beat.