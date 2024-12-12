Remembering The Victims: Tulsa’s Holiday Tree Shines Light on Drunk Driving

Tulsa's Tree of Life, honoring victims of drunk driving, displays 106 presents symbolizing lives lost, encouraging responsible drinking this season through pledge participation.

Every year, one Christmas tree in Tulsa County honors people killed by drunk drivers. The Tulsa Health Department says the holiday display helps remind others that these victims are more than just a statistic.

Outside the JCPenney at Woodland Hills Mall, a Christmas tree stands with 106 empty presents below it—each present symbolizing a life cut short by reckless decisions on the road in Tulsa County over the past four years.

“She was happy, healthy, and most likely singing one minute, and fighting for her life the next,” said Kristi Murrow, the mother of a woman killed in a drunk driving crash.

The initiative, organized in collaboration with the Tulsa Health Department and local law enforcement, aims to inspire responsible drinking. Kandice Lawson of the Tulsa Health Department encourages individuals to take part by signing pledge cards available at the display. “Take the pledge, leave the keys, and make sure you commit to making good choices this holiday season,” she said.

The Tree of Life display will remain at Woodland Hills Mall through Jan. 2.