Tulsa Police Help Provide Christmas To Stolen SNAP Benefit Victim

After Jessica Shaw's SNAP benefits were stolen, the Tulsa Police helped her family with groceries and Christmas gifts.

The Tulsa Police Foundation gives money every year to officers for a week of random acts of kindness.

Now, Jessica Shaw doesn't have to worry about how she's going to provide Christmas for her kids this year.

"For her to come and basically give me everything that I need to make Christmas happen for my kids. I was just in shock," said Shaw.

Jessica's SNAP benefits were stolen by a credit card skimmer earlier this week.

Tulsa Police saw our story on News On 6 and brought Jessica and her girls some things to help them with Christmas dinner, groceries and even some presents.

The act of kindness is something Jessica said she didn't expect from a group of people she's always been a little wary of.

"I was thinking of the cops as people who get you in trouble, people who will arrest you, people who will give you a ticket for Jaywalking. You know?" said Shaw.

Shaw has changed her perspective of the police for the better and hopes her girls learn something from this experience.

"My kids will probably look at the police a little differently now. As people who can help," said Shaw.

Since our story aired, OKDHS has been able to restore Shaw's SNAP benefits for the month. OKDHS said they are working hard to make sure all victims of stolen benefits get their money back before Christmas.

The deadline to report SNAP fraud is Dec. 21.