OSDE Offering Resources To School Districts Impacted By Severe Weather

Superintendent Ryan Walters said his administration is working to make sure local districts across the state have support following several rounds of severe weather.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma State Department of Education said it is offering resources to school districts impacted by our recent severe weather.

On Wednesday, Walters went to the town of Barnsdall to see the damage from the May 6 tornado.

Walters said his department is speaking with local districts to provide waivers or extensions for state testing that was happening during the storms, provide staff as substitute teachers, and there is a crisis response team available for districts that need it.

His teams are also contacting families who use Sooner Start, which is a program for families with infants and toddlers to make sure they continue receiving care.

Walters said he wants districts to know his staff is there to help.

"I’ve been emphasizing is we have to remember when a school gets hit or a town gets hit, all of these teachers and administrators they all live out in that community. So I was talking to a teacher the other day that lost their home. So school might be open but a teacher might not have a house to back to so trying to make sure we’re helping support these communities," Walters said.

Walters said they are discussing summer school programs and if some of the sites need to be moved due to storm damages.

The administration said they want to ensure those programs go as planned so kids can get assistance.