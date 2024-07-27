'Don't Forget Where You Came From': Tullahassee Community Center Reopens After Decades Of Being Closed

The City of Tullahassee in Wagoner County has reopened its community center after the mayor says it was closed more than 30 years ago.

Tullahassee is one of only a few remaining all-black towns in Oklahoma, and its leaders say their goal with the John Ford Community Center is to bring more people back.

People who grew up in Tullahassee traveled across the country to see the community center’s reopening.

They say walking in the doors was like taking a trip down memory lane.

After decades of the John Ford Community Center being unused, people in Tullahassee now have it back.

"The floor looks great,” said Raygene Trimble. “The stuff that they've done around town is just amazing. I'm so impressed with everything that's going on."

Those who grew up here, like Mayor Keisha Currin, say the community center was the place to be and there are lots of happy memories of playing sports and spending time with friends and family.

"As a kid growing up, this was the space,” said Currin. “Every Sunday, it would be open after church, everyone would gather here, we'd watch ball games, we'd get to buy food from the concession."

Currin says restoring the community center is a project that has been years in the making, and she hopes that the impact of their work goes far beyond Tullahassee.

"Within this space, we want to be able to reach not only the youth within our town but also in Muskogee County, in Tulsa County, Wagoner County,” said Currin. “We put on programs for the youth such as pageants for young ladies and teach them etiquette, we also have beautillions for young men."

Those who showed up to see the center said it was like a family reunion, and they enjoyed returning home to their favorite spots.

"Don't forget where you come from,” said Lonell Hyche. “Always reminisce of the good times. You should always come together and thank God for what he has brought you together."

Friday night people will play in the first basketball games held in this gym for the first time in more than 20 years.