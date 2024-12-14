Make The Most Of December In Tulsa: Your Guide To Holiday Happenings!

Whether you're searching for festive fun for the family, live performances, or an unforgettable way to celebrate the New Year, Tulsa has you covered this December.
From twinkling light displays to holiday parades, pop-up bars, and classic performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as we close out the year.
Here’s a guide to the can’t-miss events happening in Tulsa this month.
Ongoing Throughout December
Arvest Winterfest
- Nov 29 – Jan 6, 2025 | Downtown Tulsa
- Ice skate under the Tulsa skyline and enjoy festive food and drinks at this annual winter tradition.
The Nutcracker by Tulsa Ballet
- Dec 8 – Dec 22 | Tulsa Performing Arts Center
- Experience the holiday magic of this beloved ballet performed by the talented Tulsa Ballet.
Lights at Rhema
- Nov 27 – Jan 1, 2025 | Rhema Bible Church, Broken Arrow
- One of the region's largest light displays, featuring millions of twinkling lights and festive scenes.
Sapulpa’s Route 66 Christmas Chute
- Nov 14 – December 29
- Walk historic Route 66 underneath a canopy of Christmas ornaments and décor.
QT JollyTown
- Dec 13 – 22 | Downtown Tulsa
- Walk through a winter wonderland with free activities and even see Santa!
December 14, 2024
- Tulsa Christmas Parade | Downtown Tulsa
- Watch festive floats, marching bands, and even Santa himself in this annual tradition.
December 21, 2023
- Winter Solstice Celebration | Oxley Nature Center
- Welcome winter with a family-friendly evening of storytelling, crafts, and a guided nature walk.
December 31, 2024
Noon Year’s Eve at Discovery Lab
- Dec 31 | Discovery Lab
- Celebrate with the kids at this midday countdown complete with crafts, activities, and a balloon drop.
The Mayo Hotel’s 2024 NYE Party
- Dec 31 | Mayo Hotel
- Ring in the New Year with dinner and music at the iconic Mayo Hotel Crystal Ballroom.