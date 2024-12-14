Holiday Adventures: Megan And Kristen Volunteer During The Season Of Giving

The season of giving inspired News On 6's Kristen Weaver and Megan Gold to cook meals for families with children in the hospital.

All week long, News On 6 has gone on Holiday Adventures across Green Country. We've taken you to see the lights, shown you how you can include your pets, and introduced you to the newest members of the News On 6 family. The season of giving inspired Kristen Weaver and Megan Gold to cook meals for families with children in the hospital.

Q: How do you become a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House?

A: Volunteers must be 18 years or older, or with an adult. They also must complete a form online to gain a volunteer food handler’s permit from the Tulsa Health Department. Ronald McDonald House provides all the equipment you might need and has a pantry stocked with dry goods and spices. Volunteers typically bring other ingredients to cook the meal they wish to make. For more information on volunteering, CLICK HERE.

Q: Who qualifies to receive meals from, and stay at, the Ronald McDonald House?

A: Families with children who are patients in nearby hospitals. Ronald McDonald requires that the patient be 21 years or younger and live more than 10 miles from the hospital where their child is staying.

Q: What other volunteer opportunities involving food are happening now in Tulsa?

A: Other organizations like Meals on Wheels have lots of volunteer opportunities, too. During the holiday season Meals on Wheels says it needs more substitute drivers to help get meals to homebound seniors.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma also has many volunteer opportunities. Click here to learn more: https://okfoodbank.org/volunteer/

If your organization is looking for volunteers during the holiday season, please send us an email and let us know. kotv-news@griffin.news