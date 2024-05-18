Weekend Brings Climbing Temperatures And Humidity

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Temperatures are about to head up – way up – across Green Country as we head into the weekend.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, May 17?

Our recent stretch of very soggy weather is mostly taking a break, but we do still have a chance for some widely scattered pop-up type showers and storms to redevelop for our Friday.

A lot of us will miss out, but don’t be surprised if a few more downpours pop up nearby during the day and into early evening. It’ll be a bit humid for our Friday, but temperatures look good with highs around 80 degrees and light winds.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

It's another busy weekend with lots of outdoor events and high school graduations across Green Country, and fortunately it looks like the weather should mostly cooperate.

Saturday brings a very warm day to our area with highs surging into the mid 80s, and it’ll feel a bit warmer than that when you tack on some noticeable humidity.

The temperature and humidity climb will continue on Sunday as a little touch of early summerlike conditions arrive. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 80s, but when you tack on some high humidity we’ll have heat index values up into the 90s. We’ll be sweating a little bit!

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

Our weather pattern will try to return to a typical late spring setup early next week, which could mean more storm chances. We’ll be watching Sunday night into Monday morning for the chance of strong to severe storms developing in Kansas that could impact parts of northeast Oklahoma. We’ll keep you updated on that! A cold front could also trigger some additional storms by the middle of next week.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold