Pawhuska Dance Recital To Honor 2 Girls Killed In 2023 Crash

A pair of girls who were killed in a Dec. 2023 crash are being honored this weekend with a special dance recital in Pawhuska. Their sister will participate and their mother called it "beautiful".

-

A special event will honor the two young women who were killed in an Osage County car crash in 2023.

The crash on Highway 99 killed four people right before Christmas.

Grace and Katie Adair were in one car on their way to meet their grandmothers to go shopping.

This weekend, a dance recital called "Grace and Hope," is named after the girls and their other sister is performing in it.

"She's the reason that they danced to begin with," said their mother Jennifer Adair.

As Penny Potts gets some last-minute practice in, she takes the same steps her sister Grace did last year when she gave the same performance.

"When I dance it, I can almost feel her dancing with me, and it feels really good," said Penny.

The Dance Maker Academy is dedicating its spring recital to Grace and Katie Adair with the title Grace and Hope.

Katie's middle name is Hope.

"It's been just beautiful," said Jennifer, their mother.

The show involves about 65 performers, ages 3 and up, with an extended version of Grace's song.

"Whenever these kids were performing it initially, oh man, it took my breath away, just hearing it. And it really does my heart good that Penny is getting to dance the part that Grace did, and the kids are joining in for the part that Grace didn't," Jennifer said.

Jennifer said her daughters were students turned teachers with the dance academy.

Grace had just finished high school with plans to open her own salon.

Katie was pursuing her passion for culinary arts, with the dream of opening a restaurant.

"They were nothing alike. Grace was a complete goofball. Just goofball, always laughing, making jokes, all the time. Katie (was) more reserved, you could tell when she was mad, she had the look," Penny said.

Now, Penny is using her performance to offer a message to her community.

"Don't grieve my sisters. Don't grieve them. Be happy for them, because they did know the Lord and they knew where they were going and we know where we're going and we know that we're going to get to meet them in heaven one day," Penny said.

The performances at the Constantine Theater are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The family said they want this to be a healing experience for the community and they want the audience to feel joy.

For ticket information, CLICK HERE.