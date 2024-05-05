Woman Shot In Possible Road Rage Incident In Tulsa, Police Say

A woman was shot in the back during a possible road rage incident in Tulsa on Saturday.

A woman was shot in the back during a possible road rage incident in Tulsa on Saturday.

Tulsa Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. near Pine and Peoria.

Police said multiple shots were fired, hitting the victim once in the back. The passenger was not hit.

The victim drove to her apartment and called police, who are now searching for a suspect.

TPD said police are working with multiple vehicle descriptions.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.