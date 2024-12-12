Shooting Involving Muskogee Police Leaves Officer And Suspect Injured

Wednesday, December 11th 2024, 10:07 pm
Muskogee Police said an officer was shot in the leg and a suspect was shot and taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.
MPD said the shooting happened in the 900 block of North M. Street around 5:30 p.m. when officers were called to a domestic disturbance.
At the home, police saw a male suspect with a gun and shots were fired. MPD said the suspect was hit and taken to a hospital in Tulsa.
An officer was struck in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital. All three responding officers are on paid administrative leave, police say.
No names have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
