Tulsa Police Close To Solving Deadly Shooting Outside Main Event

Tulsa homicide detectives say they are close to solving a deadly shooting that happened outside of Main Event near 81st and Highway 75 last weekend.

Investigators say several shots were fired during a fight in the parking lot. Two people were hit and one of them died.

TPD said they had a good idea of everyone who was involved.

"There was an altercation in front of the Main Event between really a bunch of young people it sort of spiraled out of control until shots were fired," said Lt. Brandon Watkins with Tulsa Police.

If you know anything that could help police with this case call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.