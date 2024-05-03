Attorney General Drummond Expresses Concern Over Location Of TPS Special Education School

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he's concerned about the location where Tulsa Public Schools want to open a special education school.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he's concerned about the location where Tulsa Public Schools want to open a special education school.

Tulsa Transition Academy helps students adjust to life outside of the classroom after they graduate high school.

TPS said it's considering moving into the Ross Building near I-244 and Mingo just south of the airport.

But some parents are concerned because a sex offender website shows several registered offenders who live within a one-mile radius.

Drummond said he supports the new program but is concerned about the location because of the vulnerable nature of the students.

He's afraid the location would put them at unnecessary risk because of how close they'd be to sex offenders.

Oklahoma law said registered sex offenders can't live within 2,000 feet of any school.

But Drummond said the law does not require sex offenders who already live in the area to move if a school opens there.

Tulsa Public Schools said it's reviewing the Attorney General's letter.