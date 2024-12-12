Tulsa Nonprofit Hosting Workshops To Foster Healthy Conversations

The holidays can be exciting when family and friends get together, but sometimes conversations can be contentious. LoveWell Collective members host workshops on how to really listen and engage and when to pivot the talk.

The holidays can be exciting when family and friends get together, but sometimes conversations can be contentious.

One Tulsa group wants to help people improve their conversations.

LoveWell Collective members host workshops on how to really listen and engage and when to pivot the talk.

News On 6 was there when a group of Tulsans, ages 19 to 53, practiced how to have healthy conversations through discussions and games.

"We offer different gatherings where people can learn and grow in knowing each other better and in a deeper way and realize what they have in common,” said Denise McKinney, a pastor in Tulsa.

She founded LoveWell Collective a year and a half ago. She said the nonprofit's mission is to help Tulsans love neighbors and strangers well.

Komari Crisp, 19, said younger generations are working on improving their communication skills.

"I've also started to see that a lot of them are taking the initiative and putting themselves in positions where they're like, 'I want to see a change and I want to make a difference and I have a voice that I want heard,’” said Crisp.

The group hosts workshops on listening skills.

"It is being able to say, 'I hear you and I see you and I respect you as a person and a human being, but I understand where my limits are and what I want to take in and what protects me and my peace,’” said Crisp.

McKinney said it is OK to not agree.

"If it's really contentious, it's totally fine to say, 'You know, I don't think we're going to agree on this and I care about you so maybe we should talk about something else,﻿’” said McKinney.

Next year, the group will be hosting what they are calling "disagreeable dinners,” where people will eat and discuss topics that can be contentious to practice healthy conversations.

The group also tutors students and gives away groceries and dinners.