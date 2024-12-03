'Team Built On Their Expertise:' New Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols Announces Advisors

Mayor Nichols says one of his main goals is to get rid of long-term homelessness by 2030 and he believes his advisors will help him accomplish his goals.

Tuesday, Dec. 3rd, is the first full day on the job for Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols and his staff.

Nichols says one of his main goals is to get rid of long-term homelessness by 2030 and he believes his advisors will help him accomplish his goals.

He announced his picks for six administrative positions in a news conference on Monday.

"I'm really excited about continuing to build a team, that's a team built on their expertise, their knowledge, their passion,” said Nichols. “These are not folks who were just selected simply because they're my friends or they have the right political persuasion."

One of Nichols’s priorities is reducing the homelessness in Tulsa.

Gene Bulmash is the new Senior Advisor on Housing.

He worked on creating more affordable housing in Washington D.C. before taking this job.

"I'm hoping to bring some fresh ideas and experience of what has worked in the past in a very different city,” said Bulmash. “Learn from the successes that we've had, try new things, and if something works, we're going to continue doing it, if it doesn't we're going to keep trying until we get it right."

Nichols also appointed Emily Hall as the Senior Advisor of Homelessness.

She’ll work with Bulmash to get people off the streets and into a home.

"The majority of the people that are unsheltered were residents of Tulsa before becoming unsheltered,” said Hall. “These are our community members. These are our citizens, and it's going to take all of Tulsa to work together."

Hall says the plan is to work to prevent homelessness with more mental health services and job training, while also having resources available for people struggling now.

"Making sure that we have capacity for low-barrier shelters to serve those that are in immediate need of shelter,” said Hall. “Affordable housing, ensuring that there's enough housing, ensuring that systems are in place to provide support."

Nichols says one of their short-term goals is to create 6,000 more affordable housing units in the next four years.