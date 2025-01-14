What's On The Ballot For The Jan. 14 Special Election

Oklahomans will go to the polls on Tuesday, January 14. The special election will primarily address several school bond issues, but there are additional items on the ballot in certain counties.

Tuesday, January 14th 2025, 4:21 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Oklahomans went to the polls on Tuesday, Jan. 14 to vote in a Special Election that mostly determine the state of some school bond issues and a few other issues that were up for a vote.

Muskogee County voters will decide on a .849 one-percent sales tax that would fund public safety programs and facilities. Also in Muskogee County, the town of Warner will decide whether or not to grant Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company a 25-year franchise to provide electricity, construct and maintain related infrastructure on public property, and compensate the town.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find election results at NewsOn6.com after polls close.

CRAIG & DELAWARE

  1. CLEORA PUBLIC SCHOOL PROPOSITION

MAYES, ROGERS, WAGONER

  1. INOLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS PROPOSITION - FAILED

MUSKOGEE

  1. MUSKOGEE COUNTY SALES TAX PROPOSITION - PASSED

TOWN OF WARNER

  1. FRANCHISE PROPOSITION FOR OKLAHOMA GAS & ELECTRIC COMPANY

PAWNEE

  1. TOWN OF JENNINGS PROPOSITION

PITTSBURG

  1. TOWN OF CARLTON LANDING PROPOSITION
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 14th, 2025

January 8th, 2025

December 15th, 2024

December 2nd, 2024

Top Headlines

January 15th, 2025

January 14th, 2025

January 14th, 2025

January 14th, 2025