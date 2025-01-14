What's On The Ballot For The Jan. 14 Special Election

Tuesday, January 14th 2025, 4:21 pm
Oklahomans went to the polls on Tuesday, Jan. 14 to vote in a Special Election that mostly determine the state of some school bond issues and a few other issues that were up for a vote.
Muskogee County voters will decide on a .849 one-percent sales tax that would fund public safety programs and facilities. Also in Muskogee County, the town of Warner will decide whether or not to grant Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company a 25-year franchise to provide electricity, construct and maintain related infrastructure on public property, and compensate the town.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find election results at NewsOn6.com after polls close.
