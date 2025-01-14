What's On The Ballot For The Jan. 14 Special Election

Oklahomans will go to the polls on Tuesday, January 14. The special election will primarily address several school bond issues, but there are additional items on the ballot in certain counties.

By: News On 6

Oklahomans went to the polls on Tuesday, Jan. 14 to vote in a Special Election that mostly determine the state of some school bond issues and a few other issues that were up for a vote.

Muskogee County voters will decide on a .849 one-percent sales tax that would fund public safety programs and facilities. Also in Muskogee County, the town of Warner will decide whether or not to grant Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company a 25-year franchise to provide electricity, construct and maintain related infrastructure on public property, and compensate the town.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CRAIG & DELAWARE

MAYES, ROGERS, WAGONER

INOLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS PROPOSITION - FAILED

MUSKOGEE

MUSKOGEE COUNTY SALES TAX PROPOSITION - PASSED

TOWN OF WARNER

FRANCHISE PROPOSITION FOR OKLAHOMA GAS & ELECTRIC COMPANY

PAWNEE

TOWN OF JENNINGS PROPOSITION

PITTSBURG

TOWN OF CARLTON LANDING PROPOSITION



