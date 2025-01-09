Sand Springs Growth Brings New Businesses, Housing Developments

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter highlighted the city's growth with new businesses, neighborhoods, and infrastructure projects, while emphasizing a balanced focus on quality of life and smart development.

By: Emory Bryan

Traffic backups in Sand Springs are a sign of growth, according to City Manager Mike Carter, who shared updates during his “State of the City” address on Wednesday.

Carter announced that several new stores and four new neighborhoods are on the way, including the much-anticipated Olive Garden near Chick-fil-A, which is expected to open by Valentine’s Day.

RiverWest and Sheffield Crossing Developments

The RiverWest development is now fully occupied, generating $1 million in sales tax annually, Carter said. Down the street, a new development at Sheffield Crossing will feature a 100,000-square-foot store, which will be new to Sand Springs.

“Sand Springs is not the Sand Springs of yesteryear,” Carter said. “We’re growing up, we’re getting bigger, but we’re growing smart.”

Infrastructure and Road Projects

Carter addressed ongoing roadwork, including the Oklahoma Department of Transportation project on Highway 97 that has caused traffic delays but is crucial for the city’s growth.

“We hope it’s going to be done in the summertime, that’s the hope, and definitely by the end of the year,” Carter said.

The city is also implementing new lighted and logoed street signs and has plans to build a plaza in front of the school administration building.

New Amenities and Services

Sand Springs is building a new animal shelter and launching a local ambulance service next week to improve emergency response times.

Cautious Growth

While Carter highlighted numerous developments, he emphasized the city’s focus on maintaining a high quality of life.

“Outward growth is not our goal,” he said. “It’s the quality of life, it’s the impact we can have in bringing things to town that people want to see in commerce.”

Carter hinted at more store announcements coming soon but clarified that Sand Springs is not yet getting a Home Depot or Lowe’s.

“We are not against Home Depot, we’re not against Lowe’s. We are not holding out. We want those, and we have a plan,” he said.

With projects like these, Sand Springs continues its transformation, offering more opportunities for commerce and community.