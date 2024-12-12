Campus Tulsa Program Provides Affordable Housing For Summer Interns

As college students hit the Christmas break, some of them have already lined up internships for the summer. But for many, the internship comes with the need to find a place to stay. Campus Tulsa offers affordable housing for summer interns, providing a crucial support system that helps students integrate into the community and network with peers.

By: News On 6

The program, which partners with the University of Tulsa, offers 150 single-occupancy rooms with shared bathrooms.

Last year, they housed interns from 91 employers, with about half applying individually and the rest through their employers.

The initiative aims to attract and retain talent by fostering a sense of belonging and community, which research suggests is crucial for long-term retention.

Interested students or employers can apply via the Campus Tulsa website.