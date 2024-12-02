'Tulsa's Brightest Days Are Ahead:' Monroe Nichols Sworn In As Tulsa Mayor

Monroe Nichols was sworn into office on Monday. The new mayor outlined his plans for the city, including a focus on reducing homelessness, improving trust in the police, and strengthening education.

-

Monroe Nichols was sworn into office as the new mayor on Monday.

He outlined his plans for the city, emphasizing the need to reduce homelessness, improve trust in the police, and strengthen education.

As the 41st Mayor of the city, Nichols succeeds G.T. Bynum, who served for eight years and chose not to run for re-election.

Nichols expressed appreciation for his predecessor but emphasized his commitment to addressing homelessness, enhancing police-community relations, improving education, and collaborating more closely with Indian tribes.

"While we face challenges, I want to make it clear that this administration will always support tribal sovereignty," said Nichols.

The mayor envisions Tulsa as a city of greater opportunity for everyone. He focused primarily on homelessness, setting an ambitious goal of creating 6,000 new housing units in Tulsa by 2028.

"Let us face this moment with courage and compassion and show both ourselves and the world that Tulsa's brightest days are ahead," he stated.

Additionally, a new class of city councilors was sworn in, including four newcomers and five incumbents, along with the City auditor.

You can read Mayor Nichols' full speech HERE.