Sulphur Track And Field Team Stays Resilient, Competes At State After Last Week's Tornado

One week after a tornado destroyed much of downtown Sulphur, the boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Catoosa to compete in the state championships.

High school track and field teams from around the state came to Green Country for the OSSAA state competition on Saturday.

One of those teams showed resilience after their town was a victim of the April tornadoes. Some of the team members said through it all, they were glad to get back to a sense of normalcy.

Although the athletes may have had what happened back home on their minds, they ran their race with eyes set on the finish line, ready to finish what they started earlier this year.

Runners around Oklahoma have spent a year in training, all for this moment. Class 3A and 4A athletes were ready to compete at the 2024 OSSAA track and field state championships.

"What they did today was the best they could do and I'm proud of them for that," said Sulphur girls track and field coach Terry Neal.

While many teams have faced obstacles, one team may have had the most to overcome.

"The pictures do not show a full picture of what happened," Neal said.

Much of downtown Sulphur, Oklahoma, was destroyed by a tornado on April 28th, 2024. Despite spending the last week in their destroyed town, the boys and girl's track and field teams were determined to finish their race.

"Just seeing everyone from the state of Oklahoma has made it so much better because we know they're with us," said athlete Amaurie Peters. "We do have a ton of support too, so that has helped us a lot and just for everybody to come out here, it just means something," said freshman runner, Jayden Lee.

Their coach said the work they've put in during the race was just a small testament to the resilience of their town.

"Thinking about what they were doing today and what we've been through in the last week in Sulphur, I think they're a good representation of what the people are like," Neal said.

The girls knew the extent of their relay team wouldn't end there.

"I feel like just the teamwork attributes that we gained from all running together. I feel like we can help fix up our town by what we've learned here," runner Katelyn Woods said.

Their hearts were still thankful, and their spirits were high.

"I would just like to say thank you to everyone who helped us and just look out for us next year, I guess. Sulphur Strong!"

The boys and girls relay teams from Sulphur didn't make the podium but are already preparing to take state next year.