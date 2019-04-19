The petition isn't the only way The North Face is highlighting the importance of Earth Day. It's closing 113 of its stores in the U.S. and Canada on April 22 for the first time in the brand's history, to honor the planet and let its employees spend the day outside.

The store closures are part of a week-long "Explore Mode" initiative, encouraging people to connect with nature through events in cities around the world, including New York, London, Munich and Paris. The brand is partnering with musicians, artists and culinary influencers to promote a global digital detox.

On Monday, April 22, 2019, "CBS This Morning" will bring viewers stories from every corner of the globe as part of CBS News' division-wide coverage for Earth Day. The broadcast will feature eye-opening reports on our changing planet, the fight to save it, and its impact on humanity.