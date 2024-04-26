36 Degrees North Creating New Hub Facility In Tulsa's Art District

36 Degrees North is celebrating more than $1 billion in direct economic impact in the Tulsa region over the last 5 years. This new hub will allow its more than 3,000 members to come together and magnify their impact.

Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, remote workers, and startups hit two huge milestones recently.

36 Degrees North is celebrating more than $1 billion in direct economic impact in the Tulsa region over the last 5 years.

The nonprofit currently has three locations in downtown Tulsa. But by the end of the year, it will be combining those three spaces into a new hub facility located in Tulsa's Art District.

Image Provided By: 36 Degrees North

This new hub will allow its more than 3,000 members to come together and magnify their impact.

President and CEO Devon Laney said last year they supported more than 400 small businesses, which helped retain 3,200 jobs.

Image Provided By: 36 Degrees North

He said they're not only transforming the economic landscape of Tulsa, but also bringing in opportunity, innovation, and growth for generations to come.

“I think it just highlights and shows the importance of supporting entrepreneurs, supporting remote workers, and really thinking about how to make sure that economic development is not just focused on recruiting businesses to Tulsa, but growing businesses in Tulsa," Laney said.

Laney said once the facility is complete, they will have one of largest innovations hubs in the country.