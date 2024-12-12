Lawmakers Facing Approaching Government Shutdown Deadline

Lawmakers are at capitol hill with about a week left to avoid a government shutdown. The government has been operating on temporary extensions since the last funding bill expired in September.

CURRENT FUNDING

The 2025 federal fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2024. Congress had not approved appropriations for FY 2025 by the end of FY 2024 and thus passed legislation — a continuing resolution, or CR — to extend 2024 funding levels into the new fiscal year and allow government agencies to continue operating. Congressional leadership chose to extend the funding through Dec. 20, next Friday.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Most members of the Oklahoma delegation were hoping that, during these final weeks of the 118th Congress, they would be able to pass a so-called Omnibus bill (or a combination of smaller ‘mini-buses’) containing all of the appropriations for the remainder of FY ‘25. These and other like-minded members, on both sides of the aisle, feel it’s best for this Congress to finish the appropriation work it started, and not put it in the hands of the 119th Congress, with its many new members, as well as a new administration.

Furthermore, they say, they and the Trump administration will have their hands full, working on critically, important tax policy, border security legislation, a new Farm Bill, not to mention the FY '26 budget.

But what apparently will happen, instead, is this Congress will pass another continuing resolution, further extending FY ‘24 funding into the 2025 fiscal year. Proponents of this, which notably include House Speaker Mike Johnson, believe it will give the incoming administration the opportunity to put its stamp on the remainder of the year’s funding and hold out hope that, with Republicans taking control of the Senate and White House next month, they may be able to impose some budget cuts in this current fiscal year.

But even with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress after Jan. 3, Democrats will still have a say since 60 votes are needed for passage in the Senate.

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IN A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN?

If the government shuts down, some federal employees will work without knowing when they'll be paid next. Other employees will be furloughed.

Some federal services would also be put on hold. Social security checks were still mailed out during the 2013 shutdown but it could not issue new cards.