Tulsa Police Department Receives $400,000 Grant To Help Victims Of Violent Crime

The Tulsa Police Department has received $400,000 to help victims of violent crime. Tulsa is one of 58 local law enforcement agencies to get money from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

-

The Tulsa Police Department has received $400,000 to help victims of violent crime.

Tulsa is one of 58 local law enforcement agencies to get money from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

Related: Families Honor Loves Ones Lost To Violent Crime

The Safe Oklahoma Grant Program started back in 2012 and is run by the state attorney general's office and comes from the state's budget.

Money is awarded for one year and must be used to fund programs that promote public safety and reduce violent crimes.

TPD says $100,000 will go toward the gun and gang units, and $75,000 each will go toward the Narcotics Unit, Human Trafficking Unit, Fugitive Unit and patrol officers. Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols says this will help him keep his campaign promise to make Tulsa the safest big city in the country.

MORE: Mayor Nichols Moves To Make Tulsa The 'Safest Big City,' Appoints Public Safety Commissioner

"The idea is if we can use those resources to target those small minority of folks who are committing the majority of the crime, well then we can do all the other things we have to do to make this a safe city overall," said Nichols.

A total of $2 million was awarded to law enforcement agencies across the state. The Tulsa Police and Oklahoma City Police departments received the largest amounts.

Some other departments in our area that received funding from this program include Broken Arrow Police, Wagoner County Sheriff and Owasso Police.