News
Hwy 75 Bridge Project To Impact Glenpool Traffic
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - Lanes of highway 75 in Glenpool are closed starting Friday morning for a bridge project.
The cones are already out here along Highway 75 and when traffic picks up, this could cause some major backups.
ODOT says Highway 75 will be down to one lane in this area through early May.
The department says they're working on a bridge maintenance project near Highway 67, which is also 151st Street South coming from Bixby.
The commute usually slows down dramatically in this area and that's without construction, so you will want to allow extra time as you head to work or school.