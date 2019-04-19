Oklahoma Search And Rescue Dog Organization Holds Fund Raiser
TULSA, Oklahoma - Barry Switzer says his wife came up with this idea 24 years ago after seeing the need for highly trained search and rescue dogs in the aftermath of the Oklahoma City Bombing.
It's called Ground Zero.
It's a facility in Tuttle that trains dogs to help first responders during disasters.
Last night, Ground Zero hosted an event in Tulsa to raise money for the organization.
The money raised will go toward training and placing the lifesaving dogs with different agencies.
Switzer said the organization has donated 12 search and rescue dogs to Tulsa emergency responders, 8 in OKC, and more than 20 statewide.
"We hope they never have to play but, if they do, they're ready to play. And they're the best. These dogs are Heisman Trophy winners, they're first draft choices: 1 and 1,000 in what these dogs can do," said Switzer.
Some of the items auctioned off included a round of golf at Southern Hills with OU legend Joe Washington, Barry Switzer as the caddy, and dinner at Billy Simms Barbecue with Billy Simms.