Skiatook Woman Says She Was Attacked By German Shepherd On Main Street

Patricia Mitchell says since this happened, she hasn't been able to sleep because all she keeps picturing is the dog attacking her. Mitchell was headed to play some bingo in Skiatook Monday when she says a German Shepherd charged up to her and started biting her.

"He cut me on the back of my hip, where he jerked me down, ripped my pants, and then he got ahold of my leg and he shook it just as hard as he could shake it, and then he got ahold up here of my arm, and just made minced meat out of it," she said.

She says she had her back turned and was reaching into the backseat of her car to grab some fruit and a drink when the dog got to her, and she didn't even see the dog coming.

"I was scared to death and all I could think about was dying, I thought it was going to kill me, I honestly thought the dog was going to kill me," she said.

Skiatook Police say the dog was on a leash with the owner's mother when the dog got away. They say this was the dog's first time biting someone, they've confirmed the dog is up to date on shots, and the dog is now in a 10-day quarantine.

Patricia is concerned this happened in such a busy area and is worried about it happening again to someone else.

"This is Main Street of Skiatook, this is the biggest part of Skiatook is Main Street, people walk up and down this road to shop," she said.

She's supposed to have open heart surgery soon, and that now has to be pushed back. She says this entire situation has been beyond traumatic.

"This dog, it had no right to attack me, I did nothing to provoke it, I did nothing, had my back to it and it just wanted to eat me up," she said.

Skiatook Police say they have told the dog's owner the dog needs to be muzzled now when in public.