Gift Of Time: Hospitality House Of Tulsa Helps Families During Medical Battles

The Hospitality House of Tulsa received a $50,000 grant to expand its services. The organization provides a place to stay for families from out of town who need medical help in Tulsa.

About 45 miles from their house, Daniel and Tami Bradley have found a place they call their home away from home.

"We have had several date nights because of this place,” Daniel Bradley said. “We have, we wouldn't otherwise."

That's because the couple can spend more time together, and less time travelling to and from the hospital.

"I think he thought he could fix it with some duct tape,” Tami Bradley said. “We called the ER and went in, and they found a mass."

Daniel was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in October.

He finds strength in his faith and his wife.

"I couldn't do it without her,” Daniel Bradley said. “Her and Jesus are both of my rock. I just lean on her. Our caretakers are the ones that take a beating in this. All we do is sit like me, I can't see so I get to sit in the car and take a nap on the way to the doctor and she's balancing all of this."

But with the help of the Hospitality House of Tulsa, it's become more manageable.

"When you have to travel for healthcare, all of your expenses continue at home and you still have to find money to pay for hotels, meals, gasoline and Hospitality House is here for those families to take on that burden and off of them,” Toni Moore, the CEO of the Hospitality House, said.

Moore created the non-profit after her own personal experiences of traveling for medical care.

For the Bradley’s this place is more than just a convenience, it’s a gift of time.

"Life is short,” Tami said. “We waste too much time. Too much time. We plan on making every single day the best it can possibly be, and the Hospitality House has allowed that."

Part of the grant will go toward the nonprofit’s second program, Lodgingly, which provides deeply discounted hotel rooms that are near hospitals.

