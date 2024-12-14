Tulsa County Breaks Ground On Its First Wheelchair-Accessible Wilderness Trail

Tulsa County has begun constructing its first wheelchair-accessible wilderness trail at Chandler Park, a $1.3 million project expected to enhance access to natural areas by next fall.

Chandler Park is known for its trails, which have been significantly improved in the last couple of years. One trail on the lower level is the first to be adapted to meet ADA standards.

Though not far from downtown, Chandler Park can feel like another world. The ridgeline that towers over the river is popular for hiking and rock climbing. When the county opened the lower level at Chandler last year, it created the opportunity to build an accessible trail into some of those areas.

“Everybody deserves access to nature, parks should be for all, and this is a great first step for us in Tulsa County to make sure we're ADA-friendly,” said Tulsa County Parks Director Matt Hancock.

County officials broke ground on the project this week: a $1.3 million, 7-tenths-of-a-mile paved and boardwalk trail.

“And that boardwalk will provide people the chance to get back into that area,” said Hancock. “You'll go from a paved parking lot to paved sidewalks to paved trails, with multiple entry points.”

The lower level already has handicapped parking spots and sidewalks leading to gravel trails that currently aren't passable in a wheelchair. The new trail will extend west into what's called the "Lost City" area at Chandler.

“What better place than right here on the bank of the Arkansas River, where you can see downtown Tulsa, but at the same time go into the Lost City back here behind us, where you can be in some amazing, amazing trails,” Hancock said.

The trail improvements are expected to be completed next fall.

Tulsa County also plans to add a small stage for performances and events, such as weddings.