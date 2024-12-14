Physical Therapist Provides Tips And Tricks On How You Can Stay Active This Winter

Experts are emphasizing the importance of staying active during winter to maintain health.

Physical therapists say while staying active throughout the winter months is hard, it's necessary to stay in good health.

As winter continues knocking on the door, the chilly temperatures come with it. Cozying up on the couch may sound like a great way to spend the day, but healthcare professionals say it's important to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, and some ideas may be easier than you thought.

What happens if you don't stay active?

Your muscles degenerate and get weaker the more they are not used. Professionals say any muscle that you've worked on during the warmer months will disappear if they are not worked regularly.

"If we don't continue to keep up at least some of that activity, then we lose all of those gains that we made all over those warm months," said clinical assistant professor at OU-Tulsa, Rachel Williams.

Why can it be harder to stay active this time of year?

Personal trainers say one of the main reasons they see fewer people during the winter is due to less motivation.

Paul Gatton, a personal trainer at Rogue Martial Arts and Fitness says he sees motivation slow down this time of year, and one culprit is the holiday feasts.

"Everything is centered around food, right? Everybody is, you know, Christmas dinner, Thanksgiving dinner and everybody is hanging around then so a little extra pounds get put on," Gatton said.

What are some ways to remain active during the colder months?

One obvious option to stay active and indoors is going to the gym, but that's not everyone's cup of tea. Online exercise programs and videos are a great option if you want to stay home and work out.

One way to stay active is to go on walks. You can carry dumbbells while on a walk to work out your arms at the same time.

Another option Williams suggests is getting in extra steps during holiday shopping.

"As you're going out doing your holiday shopping is to make an extra lap around the shopping mall in between stores," she said. "That gets you some extra steps in, and if you're already doing holiday shopping that's a fun activity you're already doing, so it's a way to add it in."

She also says subbing out board games for more interactive games with family can help everyone stay active and have fun.

"We'll swap out a holiday board game for something more active like charades or a dancing game. Those are going to be fun ways to be active inside and avoid some of those colder temperatures."

Want to stay in routine? Find a buddy to help!

Gatton says the best thing to do to stay active is to have somebody to hold you accountable. Whether that's a personal trainer, a family member or a friend, he says having someone next to you helps you commit to staying active in your daily routine.

"It is good to have a trainer or have a friend or a family member that's dedicated to it like you are and you're accountable to them. So, one morning you wake up, you don't want to make it, you call your friend, 'I'm not going to make it,' they encourage you to get in there, and vice versa when it's the other way around," Gatton said.