TU Students Hold 'Mock Funeral' For Cut Programs
TULSA, Oklahoma - Students at the University of Tulsa held a protest Friday in response to the school's decision to cut some academic programs. Students called it a mock funeral.
News On 6 spoke with several students who said they cried with their classmates after learning the bad news last week.
A few of them said they feel like the administration at TU is telling them their education and degree doesn't matter. Some of the protestors held signs echoing that sentiment.
The university's president has said this move is about preparing for a nationwide drop in college graduates 10 years from now and investing in programs that'll drive more students to jobs in Tulsa and benefit the economy.