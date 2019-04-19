News
Lawmakers Visiting Stores To Discuss Oklahoma New Liquor Laws
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma lawmakers took a trip to their local liquor stores to talk about the state's new liquor laws.
The new laws allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine and strong beer. Lawmakers also wanted to get the owners’ opinions on a new bill up for consideration.
Senate Bill 608 would require manufacturers, distilleries, and wineries to make their products available to all wholesalers in the state.
"The people I’ve talked to want to see a change in the way things are distributed. Maybe back to the arrangements of the past," said District 77 Rep. John Waldron.
Opponents say the bill would violate changes to Oklahoma's constitution approved by voters back in 2016.